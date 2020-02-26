|
William Harry Swart
November 11, 1928 - February 22, 2020
Raleigh
William Harry Swart went to be with the Lord on Saturday February 22nd. He is predeceased by his wife, Marj, and survived by his children, Suzanne, Daniel and David, 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Bill was born on a dairy farm in Cannonsville New York. He joined the Army Air Corp at 17 where he achieved the rank of Sergeant and saw the end of WW2 and the beginning of the Korean conflict. He graduated from NY State ATI at Canton and then went on to Clarkson College to get his Mechanical Engineering degree. He worked briefly at Firestone in Akron Ohio before moving to IBM in Endicott NY. He spent the remainder of his career at IBM moving the family to Raleigh in 1965. He was the Scout Master of Troup 344 from St Marks Methodist Church in the 60s and 70s and loved camping and whittling while on scout outings with his boys and the other scouts. He was a Gideon and active at Providence Baptist church before moving to a slower life at Springmoor retirement center.
A visitation will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh NC on Saturday February 29th at 1:00 followed by a memorial service at 2:00. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the of Eastern NC or .
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020