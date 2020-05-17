William Harraghy
1936 - 2020
William F. Harraghy

March 5, 1936 - May 12, 2020

Cary

William F. Harraghy, 84, passed away peacefully at home on May 12,2020. He was born in Brockton,Massachusetts; enlisted in the Air Force after high school and attended Northeastern University, graduating with a degree in business, While attending university, he met and married his wife of 59 years, Barbara. After graduating, he began his career with IBM that spanned four decades. During this time he and Barbara had their four children-Christine, Thomas, Stephen and Charles. As their children established their own families throughout the country, Bill and Barbara enjoyed opportunities to explore the US as well as Europe. He also enjoyed following the New England Patriots and appreciated golf, both playing and watching. He was a steadfast, gentle man whose strong, quiet presence will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lillian, as well as his sister Donna Fucillo. He is survived by his wife and children as well as grandchildren Daniel, Meaghan, Kaitlyn, Zoe and Lillian. Also surviving are his sister Diane and brother Donald, along with many nieces and nephews.

The Harraghy family wish to extend special thanks to Bill's caregiver Clover, who provided excellent care to him as his health declined.

There will be a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Interfaith Food Shuttle, the Cary Senior Center or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 17, 2020.
