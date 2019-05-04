William Henry Blount, Jr.



November 22, 1950 - May 1, 2019



Cary



William Henry Blount, Jr. departed this life peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on May 1, 2019.



William was known by his family as "Bruh" and by his friends as "Blount".



William was born to the late William Blount and Florence Cameron Blount on November 22, 1950. He graduated from Apex Consolidated High School in 1968 and from Wake Tech Community College in 1993 with a degree in Computer Engineering. William worked for 44 years as an electrician at Weyerhaeuser.



William attended Christian Home Church in Apex, NC as a youth and professed Christianity. William was a loving, devoted husband who leave to cherish his memories, his wife Jeanette, his sister Katherine, sister-in-law Herlene Blunt, brother-in-law Bill Thomas (Mary), and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.



William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Florence Blount, brother; Charles Edward Blunt, Sister; Pauline Blount Delaney AKA "Pete" and his brother Haywood Lee Blount.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th 2019, at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home. 200 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, NC 27511. Published in The News & Observer on May 4, 2019