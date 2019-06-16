|
|
William "W.C." Hudson, Jr.
May 23, 1967 - June 14, 2019
Garner
W.C. Hudson, Jr., 52, passed away at home Friday night surrounded by his loving family. A native of Wake Co, he is the son of William C. Hudson, Sr. and the late Nell Adcock Hudson. W.C. worked in the Pharmaceutical industry for many years, most recently as Senior Manager of Plasma Planning and Logistics. One of his greatest pleasures was to spend time with his loving wife and two boys. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Holland's United Methodist Church, 10-10 Rd. in Raleigh. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Cindy Hudson; sons, Brighton and Jordan Hudson; father, William Hudson, Sr., and brother, Steve Hudson and wife Kris.
The family will receive friends Monday June 17 from 6 – 8 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holland's United Methodist Church 9433 10-10 Hwy. Raleigh, NC 27603 to the W. C. Hudson Memorial Fund. Online condolences to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019