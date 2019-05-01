William D. Hughes



November 20, 1933 - April 29, 2019



Mount Solon, VA



William David "Bill" Hughes, 85, of Mount Solon, died Monday (April 29, 2019) in his home.



Born November 20, 1933 in Lyons, N.Y., he was a son of Hugh Merrill Hughes and Mildred (Wilkins) Hughes. He was a U. S. Army veteran and a life-long dairy farmer.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Jean Stone Hughes; his wife, Kathryn Suzanne (Lychalk) Hughes; a sister, Judith Babcock; and a brother, Thomas Hughes. Surviving are six children, Carol Brewington of Clemmons, N.C., William "Billy" Hughes, Jr. and wife Melissa of Pittsboro, N.C., Cynthia Moore and husband James of Owego, N.Y., Betty Swope and husband Dwight of Churchville, Va., Barbara Fuller and husband Aubrey of Mount Solon, Va.; and Karen Waldron and husband Timothy of Churchville, Va.; one sister, Priscilla Young and husband Carl of Schenetady, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Elaine L. Sykes.



The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at 1780 Stover Shop Road, Mount Solon, Va.



His remains will be buried privately in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Solon, Va.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Spring Hill Presbyterian Church, 4141 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.



Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019