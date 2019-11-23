Home

Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Joyner's Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Road Parkway
Wilson, NC
William Iverson Skinner Jr.


1937 - 2019
William Iverson Skinner Jr. Obituary
William Iverson Skinner Jr.

November 12, 1937 – November 20, 2019

Wilson

William Iverson Skinner, Jr., 82 of Wilson passed away Wednesday.

His funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway with visitation to follow. The Rev. Daniel Parker and Kathryn Skinner will officiate.

Iverson attended Oak Ridge Military Academy at a young age and graduated with a degree in Business Administration from UNC Chapel Hill. During his lifetime, working in the Tobacco Industry with A.C. Monk, Hail and Cotton and Standard Commercial Tobacco Company, he along with his wife had the opportunity to travel the world to such places as South Africa and the Middle East. He was fluent in several languages. He loved the beach, Fox News, crossword puzzles, and his beloved team the Carolina Tarheels.

Iverson is survived by his wife and high school sweet-heat of sixty-three years, Martha Rose Clark Skinner of the home; daughter, Mary Margaret Skinner Cederberg and husband, Steven of Rocky Mount; son, William Iverson "Bill" Skinner IV of Wilson; and sister, Mary Skinner Langley of Winterpark, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Clark Skinner and his parents, William Iverson and Mary James Skinner.

The family would like to thank Community Home Care and Hospice, his caregivers, Kim, Barbie, Cindy, Leyta, Laura, Rosa and Mandy and Chaplain Telley.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Iverson and Clark Skinner to UNC Hospital for Cancer Research, 101 Manning Drive, N.C. Cancer Hospital, Second Floor, and Chapel Hill, NC 27514.

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 23, 2019
