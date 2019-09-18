|
|
William J. (Gene) Minton
May 14, 1931 - September 15, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
William J. (Gene) Minton, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday September 15th at Windsor Point Continuing Care Community in Fuquay-Varina. Gene and his wife proudly owned and operated Minton Appliance Service in Cary for more than 25 years. They were longtime residents of Cary, N.C.
Gene was born in Roxobel, N.C. to Preston J. Minton and Myrtle M. Hoggard Minton. He was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Army as a Medical Aidman in the Korean War. Gene was a kind and gentle man who loved his God, his family and his country. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Jernigan Minton (Ann), his brothers Joe, Wilson and Rubert Earl (Bert).
Gene is survived by his son William J. Minton Jr.(Bill) and his wife Jan, his daughter Betty M. Minton and her husband Randolph Reid, his grandson Joshua Minton , his brother Carroll Minton and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road in Cary on Thursday September 19th . Family will receive friends and relatives at 1:00 pm at the church with a service to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, N.C. 27607 or the . The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the compassionate caregivers at Windsor Point Continuing Care Facility and to Transitions LifeCare who made the last days of his life comfortable and peaceful.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 18, 2019