William Joseph Bish



New York, NY



William Joseph Bish, 48, passed away in New York City on March 5, 2019. A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, William is a graduate of Enloe High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, receiving his degree in Political Science with Honors. Following his life-long love of music, William continued his education, receiving his MM in Saxophone Performance at the North Carolina School of the Arts, and was awarded a fellowship from the Foundation des Etats-Unis to pursue his post-graduate musical studies in Paris.



William began his career in New York in the entertainment industry, working for International Management Group, quickly rising from an assistant to Vice President. After leaving IMG, William worked to bring an array of dance companies to perform in North America, including touring troupes from Australia, Canada, Cuba, Guinea, and Spain. Subsequently, he ventured into corporate real estate, including positions at Halstead, Corcoran, and Manhattan Skyline.



William had friends from everywhere—work, studies, or just someone he met on the sidewalk. Somehow, he made everyone feel important, and maintained all of these connections. He was witty, charming, kind, loyal, and fun.



William leaves behind his parents, Robert J. and Brenda M. Bish of Cary, NC; his sister Deborah F. Bish and Kenneth Hayman of Tallahassee, FL; his dear friends Sylviane Grant, Grayson Handy, Sarah Johnson, and Shaun Stewart; his many close friends and associates in New York City; uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family throughout the country; and two adored cats: Carmelo and Josephine.



A celebration of his life has already been held in NYC with Deborah, Kenneth, his cousin Stanley and his many New York friends attending. Our family is so thankful for the outpouring of love and support from everyone there.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 18th 3:30PM at Providence Baptist Church, 6940 Providence Church Road, Grand Ridge, FL followed by a burial at Dyke's cemetery in Sneads, FL. These services will be followed by a reception for friends and family at 735 Beard St., Tallahassee, FL from 6:30PM-9:30PM.



In lieu of flowers, we are setting up a music scholarship at Florida State University in William's name. Checks can be made to: FSU Foundation, 325 W College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Memo: William Bish Scholarship Fund. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019