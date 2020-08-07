William Kenneth Hale
April 4, 1947 - July 30, 2020
Wilmington
William Kenneth Hale (Bill) passed away on July 30, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. The son of an Air Force pilot, Bill was born to Boyden and Lois Hale on April 14, 1947 at Fort George AFB in Spokane, Washington. He lived in numerous states before coming to North Carolina to attend NC State University, from which he graduated in 1969. Bill received a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of North Carolina and was licensed by the NC State Bar in 1974. He was a member of the New Hanover County Bar Association and Fifth Judicial District Bar.
Bill spent his career specializing in insurance law in Raleigh, NC. Upon graduating from law school, Bill joined the Research Division at the NC General Assembly, where he was a senior counsel to the House and Senate Insurance and Judiciary Committees. He moved to the Office of the NC Insurance Commissioner in 1985, where he served as a Deputy Insurance Commissioner, hearing officer, and legal counsel. As legislative liaison for Commissioner Jim Long, Bill played an integral role in drafting and explaining many bills that are now part of the NC General Statutes. Because of his expertise and ability to work with others, Bill was trusted and consulted by members of the General Assembly from both political parties. Bill retired from the State in January 2003 with thirty years of service. After being in private practice, Bill returned to the Insurance Department to work part time as an administrative law judge and special counsel until August 2015, when he and his wife happily fulfilled a longstanding dream to become full-time residents of Wilmington.
Bill fought courageously against a cruel and aggressive form of brain cancer from which he is now liberated. He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Ann Lashley Hale; his sister-in-law Susan Ingle, also of Wilmington, NC, and her children and grandchildren; and his sister Carolyn and her husband of New York City. Bill loved being a pet parent to many rescued cats over the years, and he is sorely missed by those he now leaves behind: Jeckle, Yogi, and Boo Boo.
Bill was a member of St. James Parish in Wilmington and sang in the church choir. He will be interred in the St. Francis Garden at St. James at a private ceremony. A memorial service will be held at the church at a future time when it is safe to do so. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Music Fund at St. James Parish, 25 South Third Street, Wilmington, NC, 28401, or to an animal rescue organization of the donor's choosing.
