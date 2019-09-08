Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 272-5157
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Mountain View United Methodist Church cemetery
Statesville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. "Poppy" Smith


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. "Poppy" Smith Obituary
William L. Smith "Poppy"

July 20, 1923 - September 4, 2019

Greensboro

William L. Smith "Poppy", 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Transitions Hospice Home in Raleigh.

The family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 12 noon. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at First Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jay Hilbinger officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View United Methodist Church cemetery at 4:00 p.m. in Statesville.

William was born in Statesville, NC to the late Zebulon and Lila Bost Smith. He is a US Army World War II Veteran where he served as a radar operator in the Pacific and was the recipient of several medals. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Physics from Guilford College and later obtained his professional engineering license. He worked for Western Electric Company for many years in missile guidance systems.

Family was most important to Poppy. He also enjoyed camping, reading and history.

He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 51 years, Barbara McLelland; grandson, Patrick Herring; and sisters, Lois Smith and Anne Brinkley. Poppy is survived by his children Julie Smith and Ron Smith of Greensboro, and Dr. Jenny Smith and fiance' Matt Harris of Raleigh; grandchildren Brett Herring, and Mason Smoller; brothers, Carl Smith (Lib) and Ray Smith (Pinkie); and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Purple Heart Homes, Inc, Statesville, NC.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Download Now