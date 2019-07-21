Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Springmoor Auditorium
William L. Williams

William L. Williams Obituary
William L. Williams

Raleigh

William L. "Bill" Williams, born on December 8, 1935 in Birmingham, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2019. He was the son of Lester Alan Williams and Ruby Holloway Williams. Bill was predeceased in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Ruth Brown Williams.

Bill served honorably during WWII in the Army Air Corps. While attending Auburn University, he married his wife, "Ginny". They were married for 62 years.

Bill was an Elder Emeritus at First Presbyterian. He loved flying and traveling......so many special memories for his family that he loved so much. He was generous and caring of his family, and also others he never knew.

Bill was an extremely devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Williams Snider (Chip) and his grandson, William James Snider, who he loved so much. He is also survived by three nephews, Ed Brown and his wife, Mary Beth, who he considered a special niece, David Brown (Jennifer) and Daniel Brown (Sara).

A memorial service will be held in the Springmoor Auditorium at 2:00pm on Monday, July 22, 2019. A reception will follow in the Springmoor Great Room.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Transitions Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC. 27607

Condolences to the family at www.MITCHELLatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019
