Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church
4926 Fayetteville Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church
4926 Fayetteville Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lane


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lane Obituary
William Roger Lane

February 2, 1934 ~ October 17, 2019

Cary

William Roger Lane, 85 of Cary passed away October 17, 2019.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church, 4926 Fayetteville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27603. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Montlawn Memorial Park.

The Family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:30-3:00 P.M. at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now