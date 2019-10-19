|
|
William Roger Lane
February 2, 1934 ~ October 17, 2019
Cary
William Roger Lane, 85 of Cary passed away October 17, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church, 4926 Fayetteville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27603. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Montlawn Memorial Park.
The Family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:30-3:00 P.M. at Ernest Myatt Presbyterian Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 19, 2019