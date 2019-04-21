William "Bill" Langley, Jr.



March 27, 1948 - April 18, 2019



Raleigh



William A. "Bill" Langley, Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday surrounded by his loving family. Born in Athens, Greece, he was the son of the late William A. "Bill" and Louise Benton Langley.



Bill spent his early years growing up in the jungles of Ceylon as a child of a Naval Ambassador. There, he cultivated a love for tropical landscaping and lived every child's dream of having two prankster pet monkeys and parents who hunted rogue leopards and elephants. The island nation sparked his love for the sea and throughout his life he was happiest with the ocean nearby.



Upon returning to the States he spent summers with his beloved family in Columbus County, NC. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Garner and graduated from Garner High School where he made lifelong friends. He served in the Navy on a Destroyer during the Vietnam war and graduated from NC State University upon his return. While serving as the President of the Graduate Student Body at UNC-Chapel Hill, he met and worked for Ross Perot where he began his career in Finance. This eventually led him to establishing his own financial consulting firm, Banyan Rock & Talent, which he ran until his retirement in 2001. He savored every minute of his retired years meandering between his family in FL, GA and NC. He & Sherry made their home in Summerland Key, FL where they boated, created a masterpiece yard, and enjoyed the eclectic community of Key West.



Bill is survived by his wife, Sheryl Temple Langley; daughter, Brooke Langley Miller (James) of Raleigh; sons, William A. "Trey" Langley III (Genevieve) of Atlanta, GA, Benton William "Will" Langley (Erika Stokes) of Key West, FL, Thomas William Reiley (Rebecca) of Furlong, PA; stepson, Brad Penny (Kristi) of Knightdale; grandchildren, Piper & Finn Miller, Emilia & Cole Langley, Courtney Privette (Ronnie); great-grandson Hudson Privette and his former wife Carol Pleasants Moore (David) of Raleigh.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Garner. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22nd from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner.



Memorial contributions may be made to Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.