|
|
William "Fent" Latham
August 23, 1923 - September 20, 2019
Cary
William "Fent" Latham, age 96, of Cary, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice House.
Fent was born on August 22, 1923 in Iva, SC to the late Donnie Martin and Pearl Sue Loftis Latham. He was a US Army Veteran of WWII, a 1949 graduate of Clemson University and was a textile engineer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mildred B. Latham; infant son, William F. Latham Jr.; 2 sisters and a brother.
Survivors include his children, Cindy Walker (Randy) of Cary, Stan Latham of Colonial Heights, VA; grandchildren, Wes Walker (Melissa) of Raleigh, Lindsay W. McCall (Cameron) of Apex, Jared Latham of Marion, VA; and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2PM on Sunday, October 20,2019 at St Francis United Methodist Church,
2965 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518 or to Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27606.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 13, 2019