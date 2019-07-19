William Laurence Haigh



Jamuary 14,1944 - July 14, 2019



Wake Forest



William Laurance Haigh, age 75 died on July 14, 2019 at Hillside Nursing Center surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Statesville, North Carolina, Bill was the son of the late Laurance Deitrich Haigh and Lena Deal Haigh. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Haigh,



his daughter, Kim Galecki and her husband Mike and their children Isabelle, Daniel, and Michelle; his son Billy Haigh and his wife Anne-Marie and their children Erin and Maddy; and son Charles Haigh and his wife Lisa and their son Bobby and his wife Emily and their daughter Anna; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Don and Phil.



While attending the University of North Carolina, Bill was selected for a year of study during his junior year at the University of Lyon in Lyon, France. At Lyon, he studied French Literature and French Political Science and during semester breaks and vacations, he traveled to numerous other countries. Upon returning to UNC-CH, he graduated in June 1967 with a B.S. in Business Administration and five days later was married to the love of his life, Mary Ann Wesson of Temple Hills, Maryland. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army in the summer of 1967. First Lieutenant Haigh served three years, including a one year tour of duty in Vietnam for which he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Vietnam War Campaign Ribbon. Upon discharge, he attended the UNC-CH School of Law from which he graduated with honors, was a Law Review member and a member of the Order of the Coif, a National Honorary Scholastic Society.



He thereafter engaged in private practice of law for six years, served three years as legal advisor and assistant to an Administrative Law Judge with the Bureau of Hearings and Appeals at the Social Security Administration and served 18 years as a Deputy Commissioner at the North Carolina Industrial Commission before retiring.



Bill was a faithful member of Millbrook United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on the Administrative Board in several capacities. Bill participated in civic groups including the Civitan and Lions Clubs. He was best known for his friendly, jovial character, his love for Jesus, family and friends and for his being an avid hunter and saltwater fisherman. Bill loved to read and was a strong devotee of John Le Carre novels and the poetry of Robert Frost.



A private memorial service will be held at at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Millbrook United Methodist Church or to a .



Arrangements by The Cremation Society of the Carolinas. Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019