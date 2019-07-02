Home

Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
William Lester Obituary
William A. Lester

March 18, 1931 - June 27, 2019

Raleigh

William Alpheus Lester was born on March 18, 1931 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late John A. and Mary B. Lester, and was a life-long resident of Raleigh. On Thursday, June 27, 2019, God called him home to Heaven.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd at Haywood Funeral Home, 2415 South Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603, and a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, July 3rd at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina. Friends may visit beginning at 11:00 a.m. William will be laid to rest at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 1530 Creech Road, Garner, North Carolina following the service. Arrangements By Haywood Funeral Home Inc. (919) 832-2835 www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019
