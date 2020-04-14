|
|
William A. Lonneman
March 19, 1940 - April 06, 2020
Raleigh
It is with great sorrow that the family of William A. Lonneman has to announce his passing on April 06, 2020. Bill is survived by his loving wife Nancy Lonneman, his sons Greg and Doug (Glenda), and his grandchildren Andrew, Samantha, Ayden, and Madison, and former daughter-in-law Amie Hon.
Bill was born in Covington, KY on March 19, 1940. The son of Andrew and Mildred Lonneman, siblings Carole Lonneman, Richard (Barbara) Lonneman, and Andrea Lonneman. He graduated from Villa Madonna College (now Thomas Moore University) and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Xavier University.
Bill started his federal career as a chemist at EPA in 1964. He was commissioned in the United States Commission Corps. Bill retired after 30 years of service, but subsequently came back as a senior environmental employee. Bill will be deeply missed by his colleagues.
Bill was a loving father who always took time to be with his sons and grandkids. He and his sons were avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fans. Bill was a loving husband, brother, uncle to his nieces and nephews in Cincinnati. He was a caring friend to all, and he will be sincerely missed. There will be a celebration of Bill's life at Our Lady of Lourdes at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2020