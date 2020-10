Or Copy this URL to Share

William A. Lonneman



March 19, 1940 - April 06, 2020



Raleigh



In remembrance of William A. Lonneman, a funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 2718 Overbrook Drive., Raleigh, North Carolina 27608 on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by Mass at 11:00 A.M. There will be a reception immediately following the service. Please join us as we celebrate Bill's extraordinary life.



