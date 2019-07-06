William Scott Lucas



William Scott Lucas, Sr., age 95, of 300 Trott St., Oak Island, NC, a loving husband, father and grandfather, departed this life to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Cleveland County, Mooresboro, NC on November 7, 1923. He was a graduate of NC State College with a BS Degree and a Master's Degree from Appalachian State University. He retired from teaching vocational agriculture in 1985 at Northwood High School in Pittsboro, NC. He was a WWII Navy Veteran serving in both the Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea on the USS Jordan DE204 and in the Pacific on the USS McKean DD784. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Oak Island, having served as Chairman of the Deacons, Trustee, Moderator, Sunday School Director and Teacher. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge for over 68 years, having joined in 1951. A Past Master in 1960, 1970 and 1977. Also, a member of the York Rite, Scottish Rite and the Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Walter ("J.W.") Lucas and May Aurelia Blanton; two brothers, James B. Lucas and Robert P Lucas, and his lovely wife, Hazel Whitaker Lucas of 63 years together. He is survived by three children, daughter, Sandra Lucas Hyde of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, William Scott Lucas, Jr. and wife Pamela Jane Hart of Fuquay Varina, NC, son, Michael Walter Lucas of Oak Island, NC; four grandchildren, Michael Kai Lucas, Stephen Michael Kiessling, Erica Brooke Kiessling and Emily Beth Kiessling; two great-grandchildren, Rowen Alexander Lucas and Ada Elizabeth Lucas; two nieces, Lynn Butler Brantley and Mary Lucas, and two nephews, Bobby Lucas and Frank Lucas. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home, 1411 N. Howe St., Southport, NC. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Oak Island on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm pm with the Reverend Charlie Carter officiating with visitation one hour prior to the service. Masonic graveside services will be provided by Pythagoras Lodge #249 at the Northwood Cemetery in Southport, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Oak Island, NC and Pythagoras Lodge #249. You may offer online condolences at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home and Crematory 1411 N. Howe St., Southport, NC 28461. Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019