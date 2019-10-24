|
WILLIAM M. HILL, JR.
August 11, 1935 - October 23, 2019
Louisburg
LOUISBURG - William Maurice Hill, Jr. of Louisburg died October 23, 2019. He was born August 11, 1935 in the Royal Community, Franklin County, NC to the late William Maurice Hill and Beatrice Barham Hill. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Frances Jones Hill in April 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Louisburg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Bill graduated from Bunn High School in 1953. He graduated with an A.A. Degree in Business Administration in 1955 from Louisburg College and a B.A. Degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest College (now Wake Forest University) in June 1958. He served 6 months active duty and 9 years with the U.S. Army Reserves.
Bill married Frances Elizabeth Jones on July 23, 1960 after working together in the Administration office at the NC Dept. of Corrections. They always joked that they met in prison. Bill and Frances moved to Louisburg and joined Louisburg Baptist Church where they were members of the Philathea Sunday School class since 1963 and were very active in various church roles. Bill retired as a Law Firm Administrator after 38 years with Poyner & Spruill Law Firm in Raleigh, NC. He came out of retirement and worked for 2 years with Kennedy Covington Lobdell & Hickman law firm and was a charter member of Raleigh-Wake County Chapter of Association of Legal Administrators. After retiring twice from law firms, Bill was a driver for the Kerr Area Transportation Authority (KARTS) for 10 years before retiring.
Bill and Frances loved traveling, especially with their close group of friends (the Crack Whiting fishing group). He loved spending time at his home in West Jefferson, NC and with his two grandchildren, Evan and Annie.
Bill is survived by his son, William M. Hill, III (Angie) of Youngsville, NC, daughter Elizabeth H. Wilbourne (T.K. Hunter) of the home, grandson Evan S. Wilbourne (Makenzie) of Louisburg; and Annie W. Ryder (Colby) of Warrenton, NC; sister Beverly H. Williams (Kermit) of Cary, NC. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Louisburg Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 730, Louisburg, NC 27549.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019