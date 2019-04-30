William M. Pugliese



Cary



William M. Pugliese, 96, died April 28, 2019. He was born in Albany, NY on December 26, 1922. He graduated from Bucknell University, Siena College and Albany Medical College. Dr. Bill practiced medicine for 40 years in New Paltz and Kinston, NY. He was a co-founder of Medical Associates of New Paltz.



Bill was a Captain in the US Marine Corps during WWII, serving in the Pacific. He was involved in many organizations. While living in Cary, NC, he volunteered for 10 years at WakeMed Cary Hospital.



His primary identity was being a father, husband, friend and US Marine.



Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Aldon and sister, Ruth. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Grace; 3 children, Holly Kimmey (Dennis), William A. Pugliese and Heather DeLucia (Vincent); 4 grandchildren, Jillian, Allison, William and Naomi; niece, Patti; and nephew, Walter.



A celebration of his life will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511 on Wednesday, May 1st. The family will receive friends starting at 2:30PM followed by a memorial service at 3PM.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to or Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary