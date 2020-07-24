William Moffitt Teague
August 3, 1930 - July 19, 2020
Raleigh
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, William Moffitt Teague, Sr. of Raleigh, NC, passed away at the age of 89, when his heart, which had given so much love to so many people, finally couldn't give anymore.
William or "Bill" depending on how long or how you knew him, was born on August 3, 1930 in Goldsboro, NC to the late Lou Norwood and Samuel (S.F.) Farris Teague.
In 1938, and amid the Great Depression, S.F. moved his family from Goldsboro to Raleigh. William would reside in Raleigh for the rest of his life, except for the 2 years he served in the US Army. As a youth, he lived on Bedford Avenue, attended Fred Olds School and Broughton High School, graduating Class of 1948. While at Broughton, he was a member of the basketball team where he earned the long-time nickname, "Rubberlegs". He attended his beloved University of North Carolina beginning in 1948, entered military service in 1951, was honorably discharged in 1953 as a 1st Lieutenant.
William married Annie Glenn Taylor on March 10, 1953. They devoted their 52 years together to each other, their church, community, family and friends. His care and devotion to Annie during her illness and until her death in 2005 was a true testament of his love and dedication.
William started his career working for Norwood Oil Company, owned by his uncle, John Norwood. He would later make several career stops in heating and air conditioning, before finding his "perfect job" with the NC Department of Commerce as an economic developer. He spent the next several decades selling his cherished North Carolina to US business and industry. He retired from the Department in 1995 and received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor Jim Hunt. He would end his career serving as Chief of Staff for Lt. Governor Dennis Wicker.
In 2007, as he would say, "he caught lighting in bottle" and met and married his second wife Muriel Elkins. They spent 13 incredible years together, enjoying each other and their families. The Teagues and the Elkins were an amazing match.
William was a treasured member of the Raleigh Community. He was a master storyteller, had a great sense of humor, and was a lover of people. The lives he touched were endless.
He served and enjoyed many organizations: he was a proud Eagle Scout, member of the Raleigh Jaycees, The Old Raleigh Boys, The Broughton Alumni Association (that he helped found), Sanderson HS Sports Club (President), St. Giles Presbyterian Church (founding member), Bible Study Fellowship, Johnny Evans' Bible Study, and Hayes Barton Baptist. He also coached numerous youth league baseball and basketball teams during the 60s, 70s, and 80s. No one loved his family, the City of Raleigh, Broughton High School, the University of North Carolina, the great state of North Carolina, and the United States of America more than William Teague. He will be greatly missed.
William was preceded in death by his first wife Annie, and brothers Norwood and Sam.
He is survived by his second wife Muriel Elkins Teague (and her many children and their families), and his brother Thomas Hart (Turid) Teague. William was a devoted and proud father to LuAnn (Tom) Summers, Bill, Jr. (Beth) Teague, and Norwood Teague; as well as "Papa" to Will (Marta), Matt (Nikki), and Tyson Summers, Glenna (Nathan Harris) and Sam Teague; and great-grandfather to Natalie Summers.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25th at 10:00 am at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, adhere to social distancing and bring a chair if needed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Broughton High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 31464, Raleigh, NC 27622; www.broughtonalumni.com
, or to Meals on Wheels of Wake County, 1001 Blair Dr., Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603; www.wakemow.org
.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.