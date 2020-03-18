Home

William Martin


1926 - 2020
William Martin Obituary
William Royall Martin, Jr.

September 3, 1926 - March 16, 2020

Raleigh, NC

William Royall Martin, Jr. (Bill), 93, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1926 in Raleigh, NC. He was predeceased by his wife, Betsy Martin, on August 7, 2018. Bill graduated from Cary High School and was Cary's first ever Eagle Scout. He received a BA and MBA from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. During WWII, he served as a medic in the United States Navy, truly a member of the "Greatest Generation". He also received a BS in textile chemistry and dyeing from North Carolina State University. Bill served as the Executive Director of AATCC from 1973 to 1996. He was also an educator, teaching a human resources course as a special lecturer in the Department of Economics and Business at NCSU for 26 years and serving as Adjunct Professor in the Department of Textile Chemistry at NCSU from 1964 until 1995.

Betsy Rader Martin, 89, March 19, 1929 - August 7, 2018. Betsy was born in Statesville, NC and grew up in Mayodan, NC. She graduated from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina and received her Master's and Doctorate of Education from North Carolina State University. Dr. Martin served for years as a beloved guidance counselor at Cary High School and later as Assistant Principal of Apex High School. Bill was the epitome of a gentleman and Betsy was such a driving force for so very many of us! Bill and Betsy are survived by their daughters, Sallie (Major General (retired) William Storey Busby) and Amy (William Harry Lewis); grandchildren, Zack Bass (Stacie), Andrew Bass, and Spencer Busby Menzel (Kenny); and great-grandchildren, Storey Menzel, Will Menzel, and Davis Bass. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to (http://www.stjudge.org; ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2020
