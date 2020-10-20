William Mayo

William Patrick Mayo
October 9, 1926 - October 17, 2020
Washington
Mr. William Patrick Mayo, age 94, a resident of Washington, passed away Saturday October 17, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Jay Martin. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Mayo was born October 9, 1926 in Asheville, NC to the late John Augustus Mayo and Hattie Sawyer Mayo. He was a graduate of Washington High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina (A.B. 1949, LLB 1953, JD 1969). He was a member of staff with the NC Attorney General's Office from 1954 until 1956, served as administrative assistant with the NC State Bar and Board of Examiners from 1956 until 1957, and was prosecuting attorney for Beaufort County Recorders Court from 1957 until 1968. He was the 1965 Beaufort County Second Judicial District President and the Assistant Superior Court Solicitor from 1965 until 1968. He was the former attorney for the Town of Aurora and the Town of Belhaven, the 1981 President of the NC County Attorneys Association, and served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board from 1970 until 1985. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for the State of North Carolina and inducted into the North Carolina State Bar General Practice Hall of Fame. He received the 1982 Outstanding County Attorney Award, the 1999 NC Bar Association Community Service Award and was the Beaufort County attorney from 1968 until 2014. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Washington, serving as Elder and Deacon. He practiced law first with his father John A. Mayo and later with his son, William P. Mayo Jr., at Mayo & Mayo Attorneys in Washington, NC. Mr. Mayo married Anna Ball Arthur on April 25, 1957 who preceded him in death on June 30, 2008. On August 15, 2009 he married Rosetta Ann Spencer Mayo who survives.
Survivors include his wife of the home, Rosetta S. Mayo; his daughter, Anna Ball Mayo Orton and husband William; his son, William P. Mayo Jr. and wife Michele, two grandchildren, Anna Lane Mayo and William Patrick Mayo III, and his furry companion, Bentley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 211 West 2nd Street, Washington, NC 27889.
