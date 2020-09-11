Or Copy this URL to Share

William McKinley Jones, Sr.



August 29, 1939 - September 8, 2020



Garner, North Carolina



William McKinley Jones, Sr., 81, of Garner, North Carolina died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home after a brief illness.



William was the son of the late Axum and Verlina Jones, Sr. of Garner, NC.



Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Monday, September 14, 2020 at Carlton Gray Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC. Internment will follow at the Springfield Baptist Church cemetary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store