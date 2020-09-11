William McKinley Jones, Sr.
August 29, 1939 - September 8, 2020
Garner, North Carolina
William McKinley Jones, Sr., 81, of Garner, North Carolina died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home after a brief illness.
William was the son of the late Axum and Verlina Jones, Sr. of Garner, NC.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Monday, September 14, 2020 at Carlton Gray Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC. Internment will follow at the Springfield Baptist Church cemetary.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.