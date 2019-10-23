|
|
William Mize
Sept. 10, 1946 - Oct. 17, 2019
Garner
On October 17, 2019, in the peaceful respite of "Heroes Way" Hospice Unit in the Durham VA, United States Marine Corps Veteran Staff Sergeant William "Bill" Mize passed away. Bill's quick wit and charming ways stayed with him during his short illness. Bill was born September 10, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, to Marine Veteran Clifton E. Mize and Mary S. Mize and raised in North Carolina. It was on July 5th, 1964, that Bill and Bruce Washburn enlisted in the US Marine Corps under the Buddy System Recruitment Plan, and after, remained life-long friends and Marine brothers. SEMPER FI
Of Bill's 4 years active service one was in foreign service to Vietnam. Bill completed his career in the Corps after 5 years in the Ready Reserves. Later in life Bill joined the Marine Corps League as a charter member and lifetime member of Gold Leaf Detachment 1276 in Wilson, NC, and was recognized as Marine of the Year in 2012. After moving to Garner, NC, he joined Tarheel Detachment 733 in Wake County.
Bill attended 2 years at NC State University followed by several careers including restoration cleaning of historic buildings. His most rewarding career was in guest services at the Holiday Inn in Wilson, and the Holiday Inn and Suites in Raleigh near NC State. It was at the Raleigh property that Bill found family with his coworkers whose friendships he cherished.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. A Memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Garner.
Bill is survived by Priscilla Jane "Janie" Jones Mize, the love of his life, who he married on November 4, 1967. Also surviving are sisters Joan M. Carroll (Tom) Clayton, Janet M. Carter, Cary, and Joyce M. Carter (Rick) Raleigh, and brother Steve Mize (Marilyn) Murfreesboro. Brother-in-law Dan Jones (Ginger) Asheville, Sister-in-law Betsy Jones Chappell (Keith) New Bern. Special niece Carol Jones Sauers (Larry) Winston Salem, special great niece and nephews Sydney Sauers, Raleigh, Trey Sauers, Winston Salem and Spence Sauers, Raleigh. Nieces and nephews Katherine Raynor (Brian), Russell Carroll, Matthew Jones (Meredith), Justin Mize, Zack Mize (Katelyn), Jacob Carter, Michael Jones, Katherine J. Bender, Charlie Jones (Kim), Lee Jones (Pam), Ashley C. Keaton (Scotty), and Stephanie C. Disbrow (Jarrett). Seven great nieces and twelve great nephews. Special cousins Dorothy McGee Denning, Dan McGee, Terry M. Smith and Anne M. Radford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bill to: Toys for Tots, the or the Community of Hope c/o First Baptist Church Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 23, 2019