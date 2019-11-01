Home

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
June 7, 1939 - September 7, 2019

NC

William Luther Morgan born 06/07/1939 in Farmville, North Carolina; Died on 09/07/2019 in Mesa Arizona at the age of 80. William known as "Bill" was born in North Carolina where he grew up on a farm, graduated high school, and signed up for the Marines. Bill served in the marines from 1958 to 1961 and was honorably discharged. He graduated North Carolina State July 15th, 1966 with a BAS in Industrial Engineering. Bill worked at the Dupont company for over 27 years. Bill is survived by his wife Yufeng Li, his daughter Jun Valentine, grandson Jax Valentine, sister Vivian Moore. Bill's service will be held on November 8th 10:00 AM at Raleigh Memorial Park 7501 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh, NC 27612
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -