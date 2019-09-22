|
William N. Michal, Jr. M.D.
Durham
Community Physician Dies
William N. Michal Jr. M.D. resident of Durham, NC died there on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born December 21, 1935 in Charlotte, NC. He attended undergraduate school at UNC-CH and graduated from UNC School of Medicine in 1960. After pediatric training in Rochester, NY and Denver, CO, he served 2 years of active duty as a pediatrician and Captain in the US Army Medical Corps at Fort Sill, OK. In 1965, he joined the High Point Infant & Child Clinic, Inc. in High Point where he practiced for 32 years. The group name was eventually changed to Cornerstone Pediatrics. He was a member of the Guilford County Medical Society, the NC Pediatric Society, and American Academy of Pediatrics.
Dr. Michal is survived by his wife, Nancy Green Michal, whom he married in Charlotte, NC in August of 1956. Also, surviving are his son, Mark Lenoir Michal and wife, Kern of Efland, NC and daughters Mary Lynn van Deventer and husband, Hank of Hillsborough, NC and Lisa Mitchell and husband, Greg of Durham, NC. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren.
A private memorial service for the family will be held in Durham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hope Valley Baptist Church at 6900 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC 27707, Transition LifeCare Hospice at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or the Salvation Army of either High Point or Durham.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 22, 2019