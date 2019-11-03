|
|
William Newell
June 17, 1926 - October 7, 2019
Pittsboro
William Newell, age 93, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday October 7th, 2019, at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC. Born in Donaghadee, County Down, Northern Ireland, he grew up in Queens, NY and graduated from St John's University and NYU where he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Following United States Air Force basic training, Bill had a long and successful career with US Rubber and IBM, but his most cherished role was that of a loving, supportive husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of strong faith who was active in his church community and enjoyed spending time with his Masonic brothers through the years. Bill stayed busy in retirement travelling with his wife, Mary Ann, once walking across the Golden Gate Bridge and back, and visiting all 50 states. In addition, he enjoyed following Wake Forest and UNC sports and spending time with his family. He loved playing golf and had tremendous fun square dancing with Mary Ann until stopping both a few years ago. He was a role model Dad to 3 children, Bill, Steven and Charlene, whom he reared with his beloved wife of 37 years, Charlotte, before her death in 1992. Charlotte and Bill began their life together in Queens, New York before moving to the northern New Jersey suburbs of Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake. In addition to Charlotte, his brother Andrew preceded him in death. Bill was especially proud, and had a special place in his heart, for his children, their spouses, Lisa, Laura and Kevin, and each of his 6 grandchildren, Laura, Carly, Brooke, Ken, Ben and Danny. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann, his two sisters, Margaret and Florence (Flo), his children, their spouses, his grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Saturday, November 9th, 1:00 PM at University Presbyterian Church, 209 E, Franklin St., Chapel Hill, NC, 27514. Visitation will be held at the church following the service.
Memorials may be made to; University Presbyterian Church, PO Box 509, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 3, 2019