William O. Lindimore



William "Bill" O. Lindimore, Dearly Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather went home to his Savior on November 27, 2018.



Surviving to mourn his passing are his wife, June Lindimore; sister, Carolyn Wilder Sullivan; son, Harry Lindimore (Debbie); daughter, Susie Kramer; and grandchildren, Heather Schulze, Shellie Uphouse, and Von Kramer. Also surviving are stepson, Ted Thaxton, Jr. (Kim) and his daughters, Katie and Linsey Thaxton and Jessica Smith (Jeremy).



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marion T. Lindimore; brothers, Robert, Richard, Donald; sister, Barbara Lindimore; and by his son, Jeff S. Lindimore.



Thanks to all the wonderful people at Transitions Hospice Care for their care in the last months of his life and special thanks to his caregiver, Alasan Colley, for his excellent care.



A memorial service will be held at Asbury Church, 6612 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27613 on February 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in his name to Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.