William P. "Bill" Doby
May 29, 1935 - September 30, 2019
Raleigh
William P. "Bill" Doby, 84, passed away on Monday September 30, 2019 at Rex Healthcare. He was born in Cabarrus County, the son of the late Alda Louise Guy Doby and Alvin Issac Doby and was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Mitchell Doby.
Mr. Doby is survived by his sons, Alvin Doby and wife Kathi of Raleigh and Rick Doby of Fuquay Varina, his grandchildren, Allison Doby of Raleigh and Chad Doby and wife Tara of Willow Springs, great grandchildren, Madelyn Doby and Collins Doby, a sister, Pat Mahoney.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a .
Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 Friday evening October 4, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main Street Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-5811
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019