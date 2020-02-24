Home

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

William Paul Walker


1956 - 2020
William Paul Walker Obituary
William Paul Walker

Durham

Mr. William "Billy" Paul Walker, 63, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Mr. Walker was born on April 14, 1956 to William and Rebecca Walker in Durham, NC. He enjoyed motorcycles, motor sports, and was an avid Redskins football fan. Billy loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rebecca Walker; and wife, Barbara Veasey Walker. He is survived by his sons, William Paul Walker, Jr. (Amanda) of Timberlake, NC, Jonathan Walker (Kristina), John Rainey Walker (Alia) of Rougemont, NC, and Luther David Walker of Durham, NC; sister, Mae Anderson of Durham, NC; and grandchildren, Zackery, Kassi, Ashlyn, Aiden, and Nathan Walker. He was extremely excited about a new grandson, William Rainey Walker, arriving in July.

There will be a private graveside memorial service held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. A celebration of life service is planned for a later date.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to The National Pancreas Foundation at 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2020
