William Pickard
William Warren Pickard (Bill)

Apex

William Warren Pickard (Bill), 67, went on to Glory on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

A private graveside service will be held at Buffalo Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Peace Presbyterian Church in Cary, NC.

Bill was born in Greensboro, NC to the late Jefferson (J.Frank) and Elizabeth (Lib) McNeill Pickard. He is a graduate of Grimsley High School; he received both his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science in Pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and served as a Leader – Boy Scouts of America-Troop 200. He also served as a Sunday School Teacher for adults and children; Deacon, and Small Group Leader with Bible Study Fellowship International for many years. He is a member of Peace Presbyterian Church.

He is a Retired Colonel with the United States Army Reserves; with two deployments overseas and several stateside activations, including Chief of Pharmacy @ Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

His forty year professional career includes serving as the Clinical Pharmacist with the Division of Infectious Disease at Duke University Medical Center; Director of Pharmacy at Durham Regional; Chairman of the Department of Clinical Research at Campbell University; and Associate Professor, College of Pharmacy at Campbell University.

Bill's accomplishments were too many to list in full, but include Preceptor of the year at Campbell University College of Pharmacy; 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award for Pharmacy; Medical Mission Team Leader with the Campbell Health Science Program to Honduras.

Bill also served his community as a Reserve Deputy with the Durham County Sheriff's office. He was selected Deputy of the Year for Durham County; Head of the Reserve Unit; member of the Drug Diversion Unit with the Durham County Sheriff's Office; and was a member of the Search and Recovery Team, and the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team.

He enjoyed hunting, spending time with family, and helping others.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Bill is survived by his wife, Allison Hunt Pickard of the home; children, Ashley Slaughter and husband Cody of Timberlake, NC and Owen Pickard of Apex, NC; and brother, Jeff Pickard and Dayle Bartholow of Manassas, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill Pickard's memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) by sending a donation to: Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329 or to Peace Presbyterian Church, 1777 West Chatham Street, Cary, NC 27513.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Pickard family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
I am so sorry to see this,the pharmacy profession has lost a great one. I worked with Col Pickard for many years during his time at Womack Army Medical Center over the last twenty-five years
Shannon Dockery
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Such a special person. He will be greatly missed!
Lauren Blackman
Student
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Kyra Isengard
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Col. Pickard was my academic advisor at Campbell University while I was enrolled in the Masters of Science in Clinical Research program in the early 2000s. He had high standards which promoted personal growth and learning by students including myself. Under his leadership in 2016, I was so pleased to come back to Campbell this time as an adjunct professor. I will always remember his kindness and thoughtful ness. I enjoyed hearing about the medical mission trips he took Campbell students. His face 'lit up' when talking about the experiences. My thoughts and prayers to his family during this very difficult time. best regards, Liz
Liz Nulton-Bodiford
Student
August 26, 2020
August 26, 2020
I knew Colonel Packard from Campbell University. I did not see him frequently but when we crossed paths I genuinely enjoyed our conversations. He was a great colleague and he was always supportive. He was always fun to be around and I learned from him. My sincerest condolences.
Dr. LeJon Poole
Coworker
