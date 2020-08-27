William Pickard

Col. Pickard was my academic advisor at Campbell University while I was enrolled in the Masters of Science in Clinical Research program in the early 2000s. He had high standards which promoted personal growth and learning by students including myself. Under his leadership in 2016, I was so pleased to come back to Campbell this time as an adjunct professor. I will always remember his kindness and thoughtful ness. I enjoyed hearing about the medical mission trips he took Campbell students. His face 'lit up' when talking about the experiences. My thoughts and prayers to his family during this very difficult time. best regards, Liz

Liz Nulton-Bodiford

Student