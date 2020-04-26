Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Pollard


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Pollard Obituary
William Robert Pollard

January 1933 - April 2020

Raleigh, NC

Bob Pollard departed this life in April of 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Albert Pollard, Jr. and Lucy Ann Flanagan Pollard of Farmville, NC and his brother James Albert Pollard of Farmville and Rocky Mount, NC. He is survived by his son, Al Pollard (Quenta), granddaughter Addison, grandsons Jackson and William of Birmingham, AL, sister Susan Pollard Irons (Ben) of Greenville, NC as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was a graduate of Farmville High School (Class of 1951) and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a university librarian at NCSU in Raleigh for 23 years, having worked in the university library in Chapel Hill for 7 years prior to his moving to Raleigh.

BP was a Tar Heel by birth, a true Southern Gentleman by the Grace of God, and a Democrat by choice. He loved and was loved by many, if not all, and will be missed greatly.

A graveside service will be held in Farmville at Forest Hills Cemetery at a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -