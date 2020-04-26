|
|
William Robert Pollard
January 1933 - April 2020
Raleigh, NC
Bob Pollard departed this life in April of 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Albert Pollard, Jr. and Lucy Ann Flanagan Pollard of Farmville, NC and his brother James Albert Pollard of Farmville and Rocky Mount, NC. He is survived by his son, Al Pollard (Quenta), granddaughter Addison, grandsons Jackson and William of Birmingham, AL, sister Susan Pollard Irons (Ben) of Greenville, NC as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was a graduate of Farmville High School (Class of 1951) and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a university librarian at NCSU in Raleigh for 23 years, having worked in the university library in Chapel Hill for 7 years prior to his moving to Raleigh.
BP was a Tar Heel by birth, a true Southern Gentleman by the Grace of God, and a Democrat by choice. He loved and was loved by many, if not all, and will be missed greatly.
A graveside service will be held in Farmville at Forest Hills Cemetery at a future date. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020