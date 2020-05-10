My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
William "Bill"
Jennings Powers
Pensacola, FL
William Powers died peacefully on April 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Pensacola, Florida. Born on July 31, 1930 in Davenport, Iowa; he was the son of the late LaVern and Orpha Powers. In 1950, he enlisted into the US Air Force and served honorably. He is survived by his wife, Sally Powers, his three children Mary Mach, William Powers and Matthew Powers (Merrily), and his grandchildren, Jason Powers, Karrie Hilts, Abra Mach and Morgan Mach.
Bill Powers arrived at Michigan Technological University in 1970 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he had been a member of the faculty in English and Director of Freshman-Sophomore English. He spent the next thirty years successively, as the Head of Humanities, the Dean of Sciences and Arts, then as Vice President of Academic Affairs, and at the last as Michigan Technological University's first Provost.
He believed that university faculty can become administrators, but they also have a continuing faculty teaching responsibility. He taught a course each term and was published - becoming the co-author of one book, the author of chapters in three other books and roughly forty pieces, including papers, short fiction and poetry.
Graveside Funeral Rites will be held on May 14, 2020 at 3 pm at Raleigh Memorial Park. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.