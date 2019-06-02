William Floyd Rawls



Raleigh



We are saddened to announce the passing of our loved one, William Floyd "Bill" Rawls. Bill was born April 19, 1929 to the late Floyd Jackson Rawls and Nancy Gillikin Rawls in New Bern, NC. He graduated from New Bern High School in 1947 and Hardbarger Business School in Raleigh in 1949. After serving in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Unit from 1951-53, Bill began his 45-year career as a Sales Agent with Allstate Insurance.



Bill is survived by his loving wife Miriam; children: Tracey Griffith (Raymond), Todd Rawls, and Elizabeth Rawls; grandchildren: Ray Griffith (Crystal), Michael, Jonathan, and Katie Griffiths, and Marlee Rawls; and great-grandson, David Griffith. He was pre-deceased by his infant daughter, Melanie Lynn.



Funeral Service: June 3, 2019, 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604. Visitation at 10:00 AM prior to funeral service.



Flowers welcome, or donations to New Hope Baptist Church, Gideons International, or other charity.



