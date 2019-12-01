Home

Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
William Ray Stephenson


1943 - 2019
William Ray Stephenson Obituary
William Ray Stephenson

August 7, 1943 - November 29, 2019

Raleigh

William Ray Stephenson, 76, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Ray was born to the late Luther and Zelma Mangum Stephenson on August 7, 1943 in Portsmouth, VA. A gathering of friends will be held on Monday. December 2, 2019 from 4 until 6:00pm at McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine Flynn; two sons, Andy Ray Stephenson and wife Lisa of Asheville, Ashley Stephenson and wife Shanan of Wilmington; daughter, Amy Langdon and fiancé, Darryl Ragan of Clayton; grandchildren, Andrea Stephenson, Wesley and Alyssa Langdon; brother, Luther Guy Stephenson, Jr.; sister, Levonda Clouse. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lee Stephenson.

Online condolences may be made to the Stephenson family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019
