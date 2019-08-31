Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rice


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Rice Obituary
William Ray Rice

August 11, 1950 - August 28, 2019

Graham

William "Ray" Rice was born August 11, 1950 in Halifax County, VA to Johnny William Rice and the late Julia Welcher Rice. He is survived by his beloved wife Judy Burch Rice, daughters; Tammie Taylor and Carolyn Ridge (Jonathan White), son; Tommie Rice (Melinda), grandchildren; Megan Thurman (Dale), Amanda Van-Winkle (Jesse), Taylor Faith Ridge, Kayla Carol Rice, Brian Austin Ridge, Caleb White and Micah White, great grandchildren; Blaine Thomas Byrd and Ayda McKenna Perry.

Ray was retired from the City of Burlington as Director of Inspections. Outside of his work hours, he enjoyed flying, boating and traveling, was past President of NC Mechanical Inspectors Association, Advisor for NC Plumbing Inspections Associations, Advisor to Alamance Community College Heating and Air Conditioning Mechanical Department and board member of Code Officials Qualifications Board of NC DOI.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday September 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now