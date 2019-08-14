Home

William Richards


1941 - 2019
William K. Richards

October 13, 1941 - June 24, 2019

Granbury, TX

William K. Richards, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with Dementia. His wife, Monreva, and his son, Troy, were by his side. In addition to Monnie and Troy, he is survived by his daughter-in-law, Bridget, and grandchildren, Chloe, Sam and Mimi. He was a loving, loyal and generous family man.

W.K. ("Bill") was born in Raleigh, N.C. on October 13, 1941 to W.K. and LaRue Coley Richards. He grew up in Raleigh and on his grandfather's farm. After high school, he served honorably in the Air Force. While stationed in San Angelo, TX in 1961, he met Monnie Smith. They were married in 1962, and Troy was born in 1963.

In the early 1970s, Bill found his calling when he started collecting antique whiskey bottles and jugs, and other antiques. In 1987 he opened Oakwood Antique Mall in Raleigh where he built a new career around his passion for antiques and his reputation as a fair dealer. Many of Bill's best friends were made horse trading at the mall.

Bill and Monnie retired to Granbury, TX in 2003 to be close to family and active in the lives of their grandchildren.

As he wished, Bill has been cremated and rests in a 100 year old North Carolina whiskey jug. The family requests donations be made to find a cure for Lewy Body Dementia at https://www.lbda.org/donate.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019
