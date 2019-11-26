|
|
William John "Bill" Ringenbach
December 21, 1944 - November 23, 2019
St. James, NC
William John "Bill" Ringenbach, 74 of St. James, quietly departed this life on Saturday, November 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Sandy and their children, Scott Ringenbach, his wife Lindsey and Tammi Newton, and her husband Alec, at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, NC. Mr. Ringenbach, was born December 21, 1944 in Rockville Center, NY to the late William A. Ringenbach and Helen Baumann Ringenbach. Bill was the proud co-owner of Tech Electric in Raleigh for 16 years. He and his wife retired to St. James in 1999 so that Bill could pursue his passion for golf and the beach. Bill truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; his many travels with Sandy, and many vacations with his family, sharing conversation and dinners with his friends. Bill was a member of three golfing groups and valued their friendship. Bill also shared his passion for NASCAR with his lifelong friends Sal and Kevin, and his son Scott. In addition to his wife and children, Bill is survived by the loves of his life, his three grandchildren, Max, Bode, and Tucker. Bill will be sorely missed by his family and his extended family that he would spend every August with in Indian Lake, NY. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Fire Department, 3628 St. James Drive, St. James, NC 28461. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 26, 2019