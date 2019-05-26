|
|
William Ronald Hocutt
September 6, 1942 – May 22, 2019
Zebulon
William Ronald Hocutt, 76, died Wednesday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Early Rupert & Dorothy Davis Hocutt. He worked for the State of NC as an auditor and later established his own accounting business as well as other ventures. He served his country in United States Air Force.
Funeral service 4 pm, Tuesday, Corinth Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Della Jean Pope Hocutt of the home, daughter, Virginia Anne Hocutt (Fiancé John Lepiarz), of Wendell, step- son, Stephen Vance Jenkins, sister, Jeannette Perry Eller, grandchildren, Skylar Pearl Lepiarz, Silas Hasal, Haylee Branch, & Jason Jenkins
Flowers welcomed or memorials made to Corinth Baptist Church.
Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC 27591. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019