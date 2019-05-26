Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Churc
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hocutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ronald Hocutt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Ronald Hocutt Obituary
William Ronald Hocutt

September 6, 1942 – May 22, 2019

Zebulon

William Ronald Hocutt, 76, died Wednesday. He was born in Johnston County to the late Early Rupert & Dorothy Davis Hocutt. He worked for the State of NC as an auditor and later established his own accounting business as well as other ventures. He served his country in United States Air Force.

Funeral service 4 pm, Tuesday, Corinth Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Della Jean Pope Hocutt of the home, daughter, Virginia Anne Hocutt (Fiancé John Lepiarz), of Wendell, step- son, Stephen Vance Jenkins, sister, Jeannette Perry Eller, grandchildren, Skylar Pearl Lepiarz, Silas Hasal, Haylee Branch, & Jason Jenkins

Flowers welcomed or memorials made to Corinth Baptist Church.

Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC 27591. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now