William Ronald (Ronnie) Sanders

William Ronald (Ronnie) Sanders Obituary
William Ronald (Ronnie) Sanders

Oct. 21, 1946 – Dec. 11, 2019

Raleigh

Ronnie (73) passed away due to esophageal cancer.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Theodore & Dorothy Sanders.

He is survived by his sister Susan S. Scoggins, brother-in-law Mike Scoggins, and nephews Rick & Andy Scoggins. He also leaves behind his great nieces Taylor & Katherine Scoggins. Ronnie will also be dearly missed by his co-workers at Accent Imaging, and trusted friend Dwayne Pierce and family, who supported Ronnie during the later years of his life. His family will hold a private ceremony at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements by Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
