William Rouse

William Francis Rouse
April 17, 1934 - August 28, 2020
Durham
William Francis Rouse, age 86, died at home. Bill was born in Goldsboro, NC. He is survived by his daughter Amanda, his son-in-law Adley, and granddaughter Ava; his brother D.C. Rouse, and three nieces and a nephew. Bill is mourned by those who knew him to be a generous, kind, and inquisitive man who liked to chat, to learn, and to make people laugh. He frequented Durham's Regulator Bookstore and Whole Foods, where he would often strike up thoughtful conversations.
Bill discovered music at Goldsboro High School, where he learned to play the clarinet and saxophone. He went on to be a devoted follower of jazz musicians like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Sonny Rollins. Bill attended Duke University, where he was a key member of the Duke Ambassadors, a big band led by various student musicians. The Ambassadors played for weekend dances throughout NC and traveled to Iceland and Panama to entertain US troops stationed there. Bill went on to teach himself multiple instruments including the flute, piccolo, vibraphone, French horn, and tuba.
After earning degrees from Duke's undergraduate and graduate programs, Bill was a Systems Analyst at Duke's Telecommunications network for over 25 years. Along with being a jazz enthusiast, he was a voracious reader of science, history, poetry, and fiction, as well as being a photographer, a runner, and an exercise devotee. Bill liked to solve problems around the house--if anything needed work or replacing, he'd figure out how to do it, and do it well. In the mid-80s, he built a stationary bike for home exercise from scratch, before such things were popular. Bill gave of his many skills to friends and strangers in need. He volunteered at Carolina Friends School during the 70s and 80s, and at Habitat for Humanity years later.
Being a father was one of Bill's most dearly treasured accomplishments. When Amanda was little, he read stories to her at bedtime. He sang songs from the American Songbook around the house. Bill taught Amanda how to use tools; to fix car issues; to play softball and frisbee; to bodysurf in the ocean; to love music; to learn songs until they were imprinted in her. Bill was someone who shared so much of himself.
We had no idea you would leave the earth so soon, Bill. Your loving spirit is with us. As Blossom Dearie sang: "Do I love you? Oh my, do I! Honey, 'deed I do."
The family will hold a virtual memorial at a date to be determined. For more information: contactaboutbill@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Durham, 215 N. Church St, Durham, NC 27701 or online at: tinyurl.com/Habitat4Bill
Photo credit: Satsuki Scoville