William R Ruehrwein, III



December 1, 1979 - October 29, 2020



Cary



William passed away on Thursday after several years of declining health. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Sandy Ruehrwein, and his brother, Daniel. He attended NC State University and had a passion for cooking, a love of cars, and aviation. William enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He will be dearly missed. It was his wish not to have a service.



