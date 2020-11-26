William S. Beacham
April 1, 1927 - November 11, 2020
Raleigh, Nebraska - William Stuart Beacham, of Raleigh, NC, was born on April 1, 1927 to Stewart Beecher Beacham and L. Grace A. Beacham. He passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 93.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Teri Beacham of California, MD and his brother, Fred A. Beacham (Judi B. Beacham) of Columbia, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ruth M. Beacham, his son, Tim Beacham, and his sister, Becky B. Vinson (L. Bennett Vinson, deceased).
Bill was a loving and devoted husband during his 65 yrs. of marriage to Ruth. Together they supported each other, shared and nurtured their own family values. He honored his marriage vows, 'loving her in sickness and in health' many times.
Bill loved his family. He enjoyed providing opportunities to attend family gatherings, appreciate nature, experiencing cultural events and other cultures. Many family traditions were established.
His strong religious foundation supported him in guiding his family through the good life and its challenges. He found purpose serving in his Church's community.
He enjoyed hosting family and school reunions, and Church diners. Bill was a people person.
Bill, a WWII USN veteran, served by rehabilitating returning veterans with physical injuries. He was a brother of the Sigma Chi fraternity when attending Wake Forest College, graduating in 1949. Bill earned his Master's degree in Public Health Administration from UNC Chapel Hill. He served as administrator for several hospitals. As a federal employee, he recruited doctors to serve in the Black Lung program; worked in the Division of Maternal and Child Health Care Services, helping to implement dental hygiene services to children's Head Start programs.
A public funeral is not planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to : Wake Forest University Annual Fund P.O. Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC 27109. Condolences: RFHR.com