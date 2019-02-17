Resources More Obituaries for William Hubbard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William S. Hubbard Jr.

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Samuel Hubbard, Jr.



Richmond, VA



William Samuel Hubbard, Jr., son of William Samuel Hubbard and Helen Virginia Harper, born March 5, 1933, died peacefully at home February 11, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia. Bill attended The Sullivan School, a preparatory school in Washington, D.C. for West Point Military Academy, before graduating from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia. He received an appointment to West Point to play football, but fate was against him as West Point suspended the football program the year he was to start. Undeterred, Bill chose to attend The University of Virginia. He played football, joined Zeta Psi fraternity and enjoyed a bit too much fun finding no reason to attend class. He was drafted into the Army and was proud of his two years of service. He returned to the University of Virginia a more serious student and played on yet another losing Virginia football team. He earned a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry and was member of the Skull and Keys Honor Society. Upon graduation, Bill began his work career with IBM, followed by Honeywell and Chloride Connrex Corporation. The latter took him to Kansas City, Missouri in 1975. Soon after, he was hired by Faultless Starch/Bon Ami Company, where he worked for 32 years. He was Executive Vice President and served on its board for nine years. Bill was devoted to serving the Episcopal Church wherever he lived. He served as lay reader, lay Eucharistic minister, healing minister, vestry member, and was on the search and finance committees. Many of Bill's most fulfilling accomplishments were those made at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kansas City, Missouri. Another passion for Bill was sailing. His love of sailing began at age 10 when he rigged a life raft with a homemade sail that stranded him and his dog on the far side of the bay. His father rescued him and instead of reprimanding him, praised him for his ingenuity. Bill was a member of the Southern Ocean Racing Association and Tampa Yacht Club. He was also a member of Palma Ceia Golf Club, Tampa, Florida and The Carriage Club, Kansas City, Missouri. With no ocean to sail in, his interest turned to horses and he served as chairman of the Mission Valley Pony Club and was instrumental in bringing the first equestrian Grand Prix to Kansas City. Bill was a kind, quiet, humble and deliberate intellectual with a keen interest in music, history, politics and religion. He was never afraid to give you his opinion in world affairs. Always a genuine straight shooter, he was a selfless mentor to those around him in business and in life. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner even after losing most of his eyesight late in life. His tenacity was an inspiration for all. He never lost faith in the New York Giants. His family pictures him sailing the heavenly high seas on a Viking ship. He was preceded by his parents; and sister, Patricia Hubbard Johnson. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, Hampton Slingluff Hubbard; six children, Stuart Warner Hubbard of Macon, Georgia, Mary Hubbard Lee (Skip) of Cary, North Carolina, Edward Archer Leake III of Hawaii, Charles Slingluff Leake (Rebecca) of Baltimore, Maryland, Francis Carter Leake (Leesie) of Scottsville, Virginia and Emilie Hampton Leake Reddoch (Jim) of Rye, New York; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Willard Turner, James Baxter Turner, Hunter Hall Leake, Giles Coulter Leake, Caroline Blythe Leake, Frances Carter Leake, Walker Ahlgren Leake, Elise Hampton Leake, Charles Hudson Reddoch, Hampton Craig Reddoch. He adored his children and grandchildren. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to his caretaker, Carolyn Mason; and Brit Trible, Anne Bare, Donna Davison, of Bon Secour Home Care; and Sherri Moore at Bon Secour Hospice. Bill's wish was for a private family graveside service which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral (kccathedral.org) or the . Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.