William Silas Lamm
August 21, 1928 - May 5, 2020
Goldsboro
William Silas "Bill" Lamm, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Wilson County on August 21, 1928 to the late Jonathan and Maude Holland Lamm. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II. Bill was a graduate of the College of Agriculture and Life Science at North Carolina State University. He was a true Wolfpack Fan and was a member of the Wolfpack Club. Bill also served for many years as a board member of the N.C. State University Alumni Association, and from 1989 – 1990 served as their president.
Bill started his career in Wayne County on January 1, 1953 with the Agriculture Extension Service for North Carolina State University and later served as the Director of the Agriculture Extension Service in Lenoir County until his retirement and after 31 years of service. He was a past member of the Advisory Board for the Lenoir County Agriculture Extension Service. Following his retirement, Bill continued to work as a chemical representative for Off-Shoot-T.
Bill lived a life of dedication to his family and friends, and to his community. He served his community in many ways including as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club. Bill had a great love for children and was a strong supporter of both the 4-H and Little League Baseball. He was a charter member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Bill's passion was golf and if it was a beautiful day, he enjoyed being on the links sharing shots and laughter with his friends.
A service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Park with Pastor Adam Street and Rev. Howard Scott officiating.
Most importantly to Bill was his family. Bill worked so hard to make sure his wife of almost 70 years, Melda Lea Batten Lamm, was well taken care of. Bill was the best husband who will be truly missed. He is survived by several nieces and nephews he loved very much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dillon Lamm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill's memory to Madison Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 S. Madison Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
August 21, 1928 - May 5, 2020
Goldsboro
William Silas "Bill" Lamm, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Wilson County on August 21, 1928 to the late Jonathan and Maude Holland Lamm. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II. Bill was a graduate of the College of Agriculture and Life Science at North Carolina State University. He was a true Wolfpack Fan and was a member of the Wolfpack Club. Bill also served for many years as a board member of the N.C. State University Alumni Association, and from 1989 – 1990 served as their president.
Bill started his career in Wayne County on January 1, 1953 with the Agriculture Extension Service for North Carolina State University and later served as the Director of the Agriculture Extension Service in Lenoir County until his retirement and after 31 years of service. He was a past member of the Advisory Board for the Lenoir County Agriculture Extension Service. Following his retirement, Bill continued to work as a chemical representative for Off-Shoot-T.
Bill lived a life of dedication to his family and friends, and to his community. He served his community in many ways including as a board member of the Boys and Girls Club. Bill had a great love for children and was a strong supporter of both the 4-H and Little League Baseball. He was a charter member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Bill's passion was golf and if it was a beautiful day, he enjoyed being on the links sharing shots and laughter with his friends.
A service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Park with Pastor Adam Street and Rev. Howard Scott officiating.
Most importantly to Bill was his family. Bill worked so hard to make sure his wife of almost 70 years, Melda Lea Batten Lamm, was well taken care of. Bill was the best husband who will be truly missed. He is survived by several nieces and nephews he loved very much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dillon Lamm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bill's memory to Madison Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 S. Madison Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 8, 2020.