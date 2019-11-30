|
|
William Sandy Cohen
8/20/37 – 11/10/19
Cary
Sandy was a very good man, my best friend, and the love of my life. My only regret is that we had too little time to cherish each other. His intelligence and wonderful sense of humor were what drew me to him 34 years ago and those qualities never subsided. He had a long and successful career with IBM and made many friends there in part because of the mutual respect that was always on display even in difficult situations. Sandy was the consummate professional, the caring and considerate friend to many, but more importantly, the very best husband I could ever want.
Sandy did not want a wake or funeral, but any remembrance can be expressed through a donation to Transitions LifeCare.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2019