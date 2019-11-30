Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sandy Cohen


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Sandy Cohen Obituary
William Sandy Cohen

8/20/37 – 11/10/19

Cary

Sandy was a very good man, my best friend, and the love of my life. My only regret is that we had too little time to cherish each other. His intelligence and wonderful sense of humor were what drew me to him 34 years ago and those qualities never subsided. He had a long and successful career with IBM and made many friends there in part because of the mutual respect that was always on display even in difficult situations. Sandy was the consummate professional, the caring and considerate friend to many, but more importantly, the very best husband I could ever want.

Sandy did not want a wake or funeral, but any remembrance can be expressed through a donation to Transitions LifeCare.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -