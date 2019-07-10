William A. Sommers



January 20, 1927 - July 3, 2019



Pittsboro, NC



William Anthony Sommers, a Foreign Service Officer with USAID and noted poet, died peacefully in his sleep on July 3 at his home in Pittsboro, NC. He was 92 years old.



The son of Greek and German immigrants, he was born on January 20, 1927 in Duluth, Minnesota. He attended Denfeld High School and served in the Navy during the final years of World War II. With the help of the GI Bill, he went on to graduate from Middlebury College and received a master's degree in public administration from Harvard's Littauer Center (now the John F. Kennedy School of Government.) In 1950, he married the late artist Joan Pokorney Sommers, also from Duluth.



In the early 1960s, Mr. Sommers left his position as a town manager in New Jersey, and, taking a leap of faith, moved his growing family to Bangkok, Thailand, his first posting as a Foreign Service Officer with the State Department's newly created USAID. Among the initial wave of USAID officers in Thailand, he went on to build a career as an international local development specialist that spanned forty years, sending him on assignments around the world – Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Indonesia, Poland, Bosnia, Hungary, Egypt and Brchko. In the latter part of his career he returned to the States and was appointed Commissioner of Inspectional Service for the City Boston, followed by Commissioner of Public Works for the City of Cambridge. In 2001, he retired from public service and, with his wife, moved to Pittsboro, NC.



Mr. Sommers was known among friends and family as a passionate aficionado of jazz, Louis Armstrong, Mozart's duets for harpsichord and violin and the music of John Philip Souza as well as his lifelong enjoyment of New Yorker cartoons. He excelled at squash and played, for many years, at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club and later at The Manila Sports Club. After living in Cairo, he became an amateur Egyptologist and a constant visitor to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Egyptian Collection. His published works include five books of poetry, along with many short stories and essays, all chronicling his life and travels: The Ballad of Norasingh, The Dances of Shiva, The Five Names of Pharoah, Vietnam: The Five Seasons and The Teachable Heart. In 2017, he published his memoir Foreign Vistas: Stories from a Life in the Foreign Service.



Mr. Sommers leaves behind his children and three grandchildren. Among his many awards, his most prized include the highest civilian honor given to him by the Government of Thailand for his service and being named Poet Laureate of Fearrington, NC.



(Above left photo, Upcountry in Thailand, 1960s; above right photo, Mr. Sommers and his wife, Joan, at Aswan, Egypt, early 1990s.) Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019