William Henry Sonner, Sr
November 4, 1930 - August 14 2020
Raleigh
William Henry Sonner Sr. beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, professor, swimmer, athlete, contagious funnyman and Wolfpack fan was born November 4th, 1930 in North Providence, Rhode Island, died peacefully and by natural causes while surrounded by family at home on August 14th. William who went by "Bill" or more intimately "Coach" had a tremendous impact on many people across NCSU and the Triangle region. He was preceded in death by his father William C Sonner, mother Jeannette Mailhot Sonner, brother George Sonner, and sister Marilyn Sonner Grossi. William is survived by his sister Millie Langborg (husband Bob), of Lake Worth FL, his children William Henry Sonner Jr. (and partner Michael Gallaugher) of New Orleans, LA, Justin Boyd Sonner (wife Kelli Neustrom Sonner) of Pittsboro NC, Jill Sonner Boling (husband Jonathan Michael Boling) of Raleigh NC, and three grandchildren, Luke William Boling (6), Liberty Hayes Boling (5), Henry William Sonner (2).
Bill was raised in Lincoln, Rhode Island with two sisters and one brother. He set a splendid example of dedication and consistency during a competitive swimming career spanning 40 years. In his senior year in high school, he was named the number one backstroker in the United States. He first attended college in Boston on a swimming scholarship but was recruited away his first year to Ohio State by head coach Mike Peppe. Bill entered Ohio State University in 1949 and went on to win the 1950 NCAA Championship in the 100 yard backstroke, with record time, as well as a second and two third place finishes in NCAA competition. Bill was drafted into the Marine Corps in December 1950, where he was able to continue his training and competition. Bill would spend nine months in Annapolis MD training to qualify for 1952 US Summer Olympic Swim team. That year he competed in the Olympic trials in Astoria NY. He won four All-Service Championships in two years and placed in the National AAU Championships.
Upon completion of his service in the Marine Corps, NC State head swim coach, Willis Casey, recruited him to come swim and be assistant swim coach which brought him to Raleigh where he would raise his children. He got his master's degree in education at UNC Chapel Hill before starting his career as Professor in PE Department at NC State in 1954 where he taught for 36 years. He leaves great memories with many of his previous students who were privileged to take his scuba class and find retreat in Key Largo for their open dive swim. Others may remember his water safety class where he was notorious for near drowning experiences to teach students the importance water safety and the tools for recovery situations.
Bill continued swimming and won the 100 yard backstroke at the 1955 ACC Championships. In 1956, while swimming with the North Carolina Athletic Club, he swam to a world record on the medley relay team. Bill stayed active in his adulthood with both swimming and running by competing in Masters Swimming as well as competing at a high level in many Triathlon's, Marathons and Half Ironman, placing atop his age group well into his late 50's. Bill began and lead an exercise group at NC State for many of the professionals of the community to stay active and maintain fellowship. He would also impact many more swimmers across many local swim communities including Carolina Country Club, MacGregor Downs, Hayes Barton Pool and spending over 20 years at Seven Oaks Swim Club
Bill was inducted to both the Rhode Island(1988) and the North Carolina(1989) Swimming Hall of Fame.
The Raleigh Swim Association(RSA), was founded in April of 1959 by Bill, at that time the Director of Physical Education at NCSU. He would serve as the first Head Coach for 10 years, assisted by Willis Casey and Dick Fadgen, fellow NC State athletic staff members during the early years. On August 15, 2013, RSA purchased the former Candler Swim Club and after extensive renovation on September 3, 2013, the facility was officially renamed the William H. Sonner Aquatic Facility, where is legacy lives on.
So many people remember the impact of his teachings at the various pools throughout his life. Many would claim him as their 2nd Dad. He employed and inspired many and was known to be quite tough yet honest and fair. He expected hard work and commitment from others because he expected it of himself. He lived a simple life and was never attached to material things. You would often catch him jogging the hottest days of summer along busy streets, shirtless nonetheless, only to ensure people noticed his endurance and physique. He thrived on being fit. Bill coveted being around family and friends daily. He lived in the present and valued experiences. He will be remembered by the constant and contagious smile on his face as well as his jokester sense of humor. If he couldn't remember your name because he crossed so many people so often, he would graciously call you "Tiger."
The family will be hosting a celebration of life at Seven Oaks Swim and Racquet Club on September 14th from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a charitable donation in his name to The Raleigh Swimming Association 1013 Jones Franklin Road Raleigh NC 27606 to support swimming for those who may otherwise never have the experience. We welcome any and all to share their memories by visiting https://www.tribute.co/bill-sonner/